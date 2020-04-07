Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) says it will issue $1.25B of senior unsecured notes due in April 2030 with a 5% coupon to help repay short-term debt and for general corporate purposes.

Suncor says it has increased its liquidity by $3.75B over the past two weeks by securing an additional $2.5B of credit facilities with key banking partners in addition to the $1.25B note offering.

The company says the added financial flexibility ensures it will have access to adequate financial resources if required.