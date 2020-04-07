Disney (NYSE:DIS) is 1.5% lower postmarket, nearly reversing its gain today, after Wells Fargo downgraded it to Equal Weight, from Overweight.

It's forecasting zero park attendance for the second half of fiscal 2020, and perhaps 50% capacity in fiscal 2021: "We don't think Parks can get back to anything close to full capacity until testing and/or vaccines are far more ubiquitous."

As for the other parts of the broad storm facing the company: National broadcast and sports will see advertising CPM compression that will become "structural beyond a coronavirus recession"; and while the studio segment is taking a hit from closed movie theaters, the company is in better shape there because it will "ultimately break the theatrical window" and tap its premium video on demand capabilities.

The firm's Steven Cahall cut his price target to $107 from $155, now implying 6% upside.