Some 20%-25% of Western Canada's oil production could be shut in during Q2, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) CEO Al Monaco said at a virtual investor conference held by Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

Western Canada produced ~4.5M bbl/day in March, and Monaco's outlook is in-line with a forecast cut of 1.1M-1.7M bbl/day from Royal Bank of Canada.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) CEO Alex Pourbaix said the company has reduced output at its Christina Lake oil sands operation by 40K-45K bbl/day and can cut more if needed.

"We could go beyond that if we need to, and we could keep that up for many months," Pourbaix said, also reiterating support for further Alberta government curtailments to avoid a storage crunch.

But Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) opposes any government-ordered curtailments, said Daniel Lyons, senior VP of finance and administration.

"Anything is on the table" for Imperial's future curtailments, and they would occur at its Kearl, Alberta mine, which can modulate production more easily than its Cold Lake in situ site, Lyons said.