PVH says it will furlough ~75% of store, office and warehouse employees in North America without pay or have their working hours decreased, in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

All remaining full-time employees will see temporary salary reductions of 5%-20%, and executive globally will experience salary cuts of as much as 50%.

Chairman and CEO Manny Chirico will forgo his salary while the crisis continues.

The company suspends share buybacks as well as its cash dividend starting with Q2, and will reduce capital spending to ~$190M from $345M in 2019.

PVH also says it has drawn down $750M from its $1B revolving credit facility to add to cash balances.