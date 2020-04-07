Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) needs people and capacity to handle a surge in orders from its own customers, so the company will place on hold a new delivery service that competes with UPS and FedEx (NYSE:FDX), WSJ reports.

Amazon has told shippers the Amazon Shipping service - which has been rolled out in a few U.S. cities to deliver non-Amazon packages - will be paused starting in June, according to the report.

The company has said it wants to hire 100K warehouse workers and is currently focusing on shipping essential items during the coronavirus outbreak.