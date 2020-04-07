The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has granted Exelon's (NASDAQ:EXC) request to extend worker shifts at the Ginna nuclear power plant near Rochester, N.Y., in response to the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports.

The NRC now says nuclear plant employees may work as many as 86 hours per week, up from 72 hours.

Exelon also received similar approval for its Limerick nuclear plant in Pennsylvania.

The NRC also has received requests from nuclear operators to defer inspections because of the virus; Entergy (NYSE:ETR) has requested a delay of inspections at its Grand Gulf power plant in Mississippi, and Arizona Public Service is seeking to defer inspections at the Palo Verde nuke plant in Arizona.