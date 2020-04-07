Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) says the actions it's taking to increase its cash position include limiting discretionary spending, reducing executive pay, managing inventory and leveraging the company's e-commerce business across the online channel.

As part of its pandemic response, Hanesbrands is also diversifying production to include face masks.

All 1.2K brand stores in the U.S., Europe and Australia are closed on a temporary basis. Retail store employees have transitioned to furloughed status with continuation of benefits. The company plans to call these full-time and part-time employees back to work as soon as stores can be reopened.

