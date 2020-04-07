Yesterday, Airbnb (AIRB) announced a $1B fundraising round led by Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners, which included a combination of debt and equity.

Reuters sources say the deal includes $1B in five-year debt yielding 11% to 12% and warrants that convert into stock worth a bit over 1% of Airbnb's total equity.

The sources say the warrant exercise price values Airbnb at $18B, less than its lowered $26B internal valuation, and the $31B during its last funding round in 2017.

Airbnb reportedly wants to terminate a $1B credit facility, and the company is talking to banks about a new line of credit worth up to $750M or $1B.

