Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it will make two new software updates to the 737 MAX's flight control computer, as it works to win regulatory approval to resume flights after the jet's grounding.

Boeing says the software updates will address two issues: One involves hypothetical faults in the flight control computer microprocessor which potentially could lead to a loss of control, while the other issue could lead to disengagement of the autopilot feature during final approach.

The company does not expect the issues to affect its current forecast of a mid-year return to service for the 737 MAX.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in separate statement that it is in regular contact with Boeing, which must must demonstrate compliance with certification standards for the MAX to return to service.