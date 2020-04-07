Australia's Pilbara Port Authority said on Wednesday that iron ore exports to China jumped nearly 22% to 40.43M metric tons in March from 33.26M tons in February, as Chinese demand was curbed by the coronavirus and when the country typically imports less due to its Lunar New Year holidays.

The March result compares with 36.4M tons in March 2019, when port operations were affected by a cyclone, and 42.1M tons during the same month in 2018.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia's top four iron ore miners: BHP, Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) and Hancock Prospecting.