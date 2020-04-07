Boeing's (NYSE:BA) net debt likely will top out at $31B in Q3 in a reduced volume scenario but should remain elevated throughout 2021, Berenberg analyst Andrew Gollan says as he cuts his stock price target to $150 while maintaining his Hold rating.

After accounting for planned Q1 outflows and a new $14B loan facility, Gollan estimates Boeing's current liquidity at $20B.

The Covid-19 pandemic presents considerable demand uncertainty for new planes and services, especially over the next 6-12 months, the analyst says, adding that lower production rates are likely for several years due to a slow recovery in air traffic and a financially weakened aviation sector.