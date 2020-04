In a bid to manage cost, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will furloughs all hourly workers until May 4, as it expects to resume normal production at U.S. facilities on May 4.

30% pay cut for Vice Presidents and above, 20% for Directors and 10% for everyone else for all the U.S. employees, while there will be comparable reductions for non U.S. employees. Pay cuts to stay effective until the end of Q2.

Prior: Tesla letting off contract workers at US car and battery plants

