No deal yet for eurozone coronavirus stimulus

"We came close to a deal but we are not there yet," tweeted Eurogroup head Mario Centeno, following 16 hours of discussions over additional stimulus to help the bloc weather the coronavirus pandemic.

"I suspended the #Eurogroup & continue tomorrow, thu."

Reasons for the breakdown? A dispute reportedly took place between the Netherlands and Italy over the conditions attached to the potential use of credit lines from the European Stability Mechanism. Ministers also sparred over the wording of a joint statement.