"Companies are running out of cash," said John Chambers, the legendary tech CEO who turned Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) into a powerhouse, expecting the worst over the next nine months to year.

He sees the pandemic as a three-axis disrupter to the economy, healthcare system, and global supply chain, with the travel and airline industries recovering much more slowly than retail and financial institutions.

"Companies will either be destroyed or break away if they follow their North Star," he cautions, adding that "for many, it will be like a second chance to do an IPO."

During the interview with MarketWatch, Chambers also dropped names like Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) as examples of large businesses that have taken the necessary steps to transform their operations in the digital age.