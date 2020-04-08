Australia is the first of 11 nations rated "AAA" by S&P to have been put on negative outlook since the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision came after the country's parliament returned to pass the emergency A$130B ($80B) JobKeeper bill, taking its total tally of fiscal support to A$320B ($197B).

"We expect the Australian economy to plunge into recession for the first time in almost 30 years," wrote the S&P, "causing a substantial deterioration of the government's fiscal headroom at the 'AAA' rating level."

ETFs: EWA, FXA, IAF, CROC, EWAS, FAUS, UAUD, DAUD, FLAU, HAUD