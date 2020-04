"I don't think it's going to be a rapid" bounce back, former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke told a virtual discussion hosted by the Brookings Institution.

While the economy could contract at a 30% annualized rate or more in Q2, he brushed aside comparisons to the 12-year-long Great Depression, saying, "if all goes well in a year or two we should be in a substantially better position."

Bernanke also sees interest rates at zero for a long time and said a case can be made to stop bank dividend payouts.