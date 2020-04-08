The French economy shrank the most since World War II in the first quarter, according to the Bank of France, and the outlook for the rest of the year is souring significantly.

The central bank estimates a 6% slump, hurt by a coronavirus-induced collapse in supply and demand.

Things are also looking grim in Germany. According to a joint forecast from 5 leading German institutes, Europe's largest economy probably shrank by 9.8% in the second quarter, its biggest decline since records began in 1970.

ETFs: EWG, DAX, EWQ, GF, HEWG, EWGS, DXGE, DBGR, FGM, FLFR, FLGR, ZDEU