Futures waver as U.S. coronavirus cases top 400K

A big rally yesterday saw the Dow climb more than 900 points, only to lose steam later in the session as traders track coronavirus death and infection rates in the absence of real-time economic data.

On Tuesday, New York reported its largest single-day COVID-19 death toll at 713 fatalities, while the number of U.S. cases surpassed 400,000.

Nationwide coronavirus infections reached 200,000 on April 1, meaning the country has doubled its confirmed case count in just one week.

Next moves? Stock futures inched between slight gains and losses overnight, and as of 6:00 a.m. ET, they were hugging the flatline.