Microsoft pauses recruitment for certain roles

“We continue to seek industry-leading talent in a range of disciplines as we continue to invest in certain strategic areas. However, in light of the uncertainties presented by Covid-19, we are temporarily pausing recruitment for other roles,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) technology such as its cloud services and teams collaboration software has become crucial amid the COVID-19 outbreak as people work and play at home.

The company has asked employees who can work from home to do so until further notice.

