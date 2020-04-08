MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) reports sales declined 4.5% in Q2.

Gross margin down 60 bps to 42.1%.

Operating margin rate slipped 180 bps to 9.9%.

Erik Gershwind, president and chief executive officer, said, "Given the unprecedented uncertainly that we are all facing right now, the lack of visibility we have going forward, and how fast things are changing, we do not think quarterly guidance would provide much value. We do, however, understand the need for transparency right now. Therefore, until we get through this period of heightened uncertainty, we will be providing monthly updates on average daily sales developments following our month-end close, as well as comments on the business trends that we have seen over the course of the month."

