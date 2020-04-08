Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) will collaborate with Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to develop and commercialize REGN1979, a CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody, in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau). The partnership will start with a pivotal Phase 2 study in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Under the terms of the agreement, Regeneron will receive $30M upfront, up to $160M in milestones and a share of profits. Zai Lab will contribute to global development costs for certain trials. Regeneron will manufacture and supply.

Zai Lab will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the partnership.