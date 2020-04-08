JPMorgan says it's fading the pop in shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) with a downgrade to Underweight from Neutral.

The firm sees the surge of Wayfair revenue as unsustainable as competition normalizes (traditional retail and AMZN) and nesting slows on the other side of the pandemic peak.

Analyst Christopher Horvers also points to the potential avalanche of promotions when non-essential stores re-open and questions the costs of Wayfair needing to reacquire customers.

On valuation, Horvers warns that even if JPMorgan valued the stock only on its 2021 U.S. EBITDA estimate of ~$50M (and look past the -$280MM of loss internationally), it is trading at 200X the 2021 EV/EBITDA estimate.

JPMorgan assigns a price target of $63 to Wayfair.