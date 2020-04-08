Party City extends store closures, sets furloughs, cuts executive pay

  • Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) has extended the temporary closures of its stores until further notice.
  • The company will temporarily reduce the base salary by 50% for Brad Weston, CEO, 30% for Todd Vogensen, Chief Financial Officer and 15-20% for the remainder of the executive leadership team, and the Board of Directors will forgo Q2 cash retainers.
  • The company has furloughed ~90% of store employees and 70% of wholesale, manufacturing and corporate employees.
  • Party City to significantly reduce FY2020 capital expenditure budget and also announces reduction in advertising, occupancy and other store operating expenses, as well as professional and consulting fees.
  • PRTY -3.24% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.