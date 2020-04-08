Party City extends store closures, sets furloughs, cuts executive pay
Apr. 08, 2020
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) has extended the temporary closures of its stores until further notice.
- The company will temporarily reduce the base salary by 50% for Brad Weston, CEO, 30% for Todd Vogensen, Chief Financial Officer and 15-20% for the remainder of the executive leadership team, and the Board of Directors will forgo Q2 cash retainers.
- The company has furloughed ~90% of store employees and 70% of wholesale, manufacturing and corporate employees.
- Party City to significantly reduce FY2020 capital expenditure budget and also announces reduction in advertising, occupancy and other store operating expenses, as well as professional and consulting fees.
- PRTY -3.24% premarket.