ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is lifted from Neutral to Buy at Citi, citing the valuation with shares at their lowest since August 2015.

Analyst Nicholas Jones notes there will be near-term difficulties related to the coronavirus lockdowns and social distancing measures.

He sees ANGI as undervalued due to its liquidity position, the potential for increased brand awareness as more people sit at home and online, and the resilience of home maintenance in this environment.

ANGI has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

