HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) says it will reduce 2020 planned capital spending by ~15% to $525M-$625M from previously announced guidance of $623M-$729M due to the impact of the coronavirus.

The company says it is evaluating refinery projects and limiting or postponing non-essential projects and contractor work; its refining segment is currently running at ~70% capacity.

In the Lubricants and Specialty Products segment, HollyFrontier is withdrawing 2020 guidance for Rack Forward due to lack of visibility around global end-market demand.

HollyFrontier says it remains committed to the strategic goal of producing renewable fuels and will continue with construction of the Renewable Diesel Unit at the Artesia refinery.

The company's standalone liquidity as of March 31 totaled more than $2.2B, consisting of $900M in cash and an undrawn $1.35B credit facility maturing in 2022; the earliest standalone debt maturity of $1B is due in 2026.