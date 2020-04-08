Bank of America upgrades Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to a Buy rating from Neutral on what it sees as an attractive entry point.

The firm says it sees 12% upside potential for shares up to $78 and reminds that GPC is a "Dividend King" with 64 straight years of increasing its dividend payout. "Given this long-term track record, which persisted even through the Great Recession, we expect GPC to maintain a trajectory of dividend growth and to seek out other sources of cost savings and reallocation of capital in order to preserve the dividend," reasons the BofA analyst team.