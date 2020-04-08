Bank of America upgrades Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to a Buy rating from Neutral on what it sees as an attractive entry point.
The firm says it sees 12% upside potential for shares up to $78 and reminds that GPC is a "Dividend King" with 64 straight years of increasing its dividend payout. "Given this long-term track record, which persisted even through the Great Recession, we expect GPC to maintain a trajectory of dividend growth and to seek out other sources of cost savings and reallocation of capital in order to preserve the dividend," reasons the BofA analyst team.
Shares of GPC are down 1.44% premarket to $68.36.