Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $1.50 (443% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 19% premarket.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) initiated with an Overweight rating and a $85 (32% upside) price target at Piper Sandler.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) initiated with a Hold rating at Benchmark.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) initiated with an Overweight rating and a $126 (18% upside) price target at Piper Sandler.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) upgraded to Outperform with a $49 (29% upside) price target at Baird. Shares up 1% premarket.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) upgraded to Buy with a $171 (22% upside) price target at Bank of America.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) upgraded to Outperform with a $66 (31% upside) price target at Baird.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank.