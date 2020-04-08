Limited upside seen on Old Dominion Freight Line
Apr. 08, 2020 7:32 AM ETOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)ODFLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America drops Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to an Underperform rating after having the trucker slotted at Neutral.
- The firm notes that ODFL has "outsized" exposure to the industrial economy with 60% to 65% of its revenue from industrial end markets.
- "With ODFL now having regained nearly all of its losses, and with shares trading at 27.5x our 2020 EPS estimate and 23.2x our 2021 EPS (versus its historical PE in the upper-teens), we once again see limited upside to the current share price," warns BofA.
- Shares of ODFL are up 19% over the five weeks.