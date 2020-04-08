Initial look shows big drop in those paying rent

Only 69% tenants paid any of their rent in April's first five days, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council. That compares to 81% in March's first week, and 82% in April's first week one year ago.

The actual situation for most (tenants and landlords) may be somewhat worse as the data is from a survey of 13.4M investment-grade rental apartments, i.e. likely to be occupied by higher-income tenants.

While this doesn't necessarily mean a wave of evictions (new laws around the country kind of prevent this), the delinquent rent is likely to move up the chain as landlords then struggle with mortgage payments, possibly setting off a wave of losses in CMBS-land.