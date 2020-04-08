Businesses seeking funds through the CARES Act's payroll protection plan are complaining that U.S. banks are prioritizing existing borrowers over ones that haven't already had lending relationships.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), the first major bank to start processing applications, was even sued over processing applications from existing clients.

Meanwhile, banks say they're forced to prioritize existing customers in order to obey federal rules intended to prevent funding terrorists or money launderers, known as KYC, or "know your customer" rules.

The Trump administration contends that the PPP loan process is working well with only a "few glitches."

Large and small banks are seeking relief from the KYC requirements, with no progress, so far, Greg Baer, president of the Bank Policy Institute, told Bloomberg News.

“Small businesses and policy makers should understand that a primary reason most banks will be extending these loans only to existing customers is because the anti-money laundering process is so onerous and time-consuming,” Baer said .

The initial steps of processing a new borrower's application can take as much as two hours of work, then verifying that the information is legit can take a month or longer.

