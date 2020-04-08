K12 (NYSE:LRN) announces the appointment of Timothy Medina as its CFO to replace James Rhyu.

Rhyu will take on the newly formed role of President – Corporate Strategy, Marketing, and Technology. In the new role, Rhyu's mandate will include driving product innovation and improvements in customer experience that will attract more students to the company's services, developing the marketing and messaging to support those market expansions, and executing on M&A opportunities that support growth strategy.

Both appointments will become effective April 13.

Source: Press Release