Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) cuts its 2020 capital spending outlook for the second time in a month, now expecting to spend ~$1.3B, $600M below its estimate provided last month and $1.1B lower than its original $2.4B forecast.

The revised capex plan represents about half the company's spending from a year ago.

Marathon says it will suspend drilling activity in Northern Delaware, in addition to previously announced actions to fully suspend Resource Play Exploration and Oklahoma activity.

The revised plan includes "frac holidays" in the Bakken and Eagle Ford during Q2 before the company transitions to a lower and more continuous drilling and completion program during H2 2020 in both basins.