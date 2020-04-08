Centene (NYSE:CNC) has launched a provider support program to help network providers who are seeking benefits from the Small Business Administration through the CARES Act. The dedicated online portal enables provides to research benefits that they may be eligible for and work directly with experts to apply for them. It will also provide resources to help providers with grant writing and loan applications.

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Canadian unit has launched the Roche Data Science Coalition, a group of public and private organizations, aimed at developing solutions to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coalition has developed a centralized location for curated publicly available population datasets from around the world that will be used to enhance research. It is also developing a patient self-assessment tool to anyone can use who suspects that they are infected or have been diagnosed.