The first unsecured junk-rated bond offerings since the market was slammed in March by concerns over the pandemic are on the market.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) sold $600M in new debt maturing in 2025 at an interest rate of 7.75%, while NCR (NYSE:NCR) sold $400M in new debt maturing in 2025 at a yield of 8.125%.

Diamond Hill Capital Management's Bill Zox says the high-yield market has been supported by the Federal Reserve's pledge to backstop the investment-grade market.

"It opens up the new issue market on the investment-grade side, which then gives high-yield investors some confidence that the market can absorb new issuance," he notes.

Related ETFs: HYG, JNK.