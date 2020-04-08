Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEMKT:APT) pops 16% pre-market after disclosing orders for its proprietary N-95 Particulate Respirator face mask rose 62% from March 11, adding $14.1 million to its March 11 total.

APT has seen "exponential increases" in near-term and long-term purchase orders that extend beyond Q3 2020 and 1H 2021. Alpha Pro has also seen a "significant increase" in face shield products, with orders reaching $11.6 million since Jan. 27.

NOTE: APT has booked quarterly revenue in the range of $7-8 million for the past 7 quarters.

Affirms expectations to ramp up its phase 1 face mask production by early May, and cautions that its JV in India to produce other disposable protective apparel is under a Government mandated shutdown and the co. will seek other measures.