Piper raises Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $260 to $300, citing the firm's biannual teen consumer survey.

The survey showed the iPhone and Apple Watch as the most popular smartphone and smartwatch, respectively.

Of those polled, 85% owned an iPhone, the highest percentage in the survey's history.

Strong AirPods interest shows the "already strong attach rate and solid purchase intent" in Apple's non-core products, says Piper.

The firm maintains an Overweight rating. Apple has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.