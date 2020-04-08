Sasol (NYSE:SSL) cuts 2020 guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales due to South Africa's three-week nationwide lockdown to combat Covid-19.

Sasol now expects to produce 7.3M-7.4M tons of synfuel, 5% below the previously guided range of 7.7M-7.8M tons, and forecasts sales of 50M-51M barrels of liquid fuel, 12% lower than prior guidance of 57M-58M barrels.

Citing an unprecedented decline in fuel demand due to the South African lockdown, Sasol and partner Total (NYSE:TOT) are halting operations at the Natref facility, and the company is reducing production from the Secunda Synfuels Operations by 25%.

Despite the suspension at Natref and lower production rates at SSO, Sasol says it will meet the country's current demand for fuels and chemicals, including sanitizers.