Nano cap Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announces the results of in vitro testing in Germany showing that 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) totally stopped the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Specifically, researchers at the University of Frankfurt reported that inhibiting glycolysis (sugar metabolism) with non-toxic concentrations of 2-DG prevented the coronavirus from replicating in cell culture. 2-DG inhibits glycolysis because it is a decoy that cannot be converted into energy.

The company's WP112 candidate is a prodrug of 2-DG (a prodrug is an inactive compound that is metabolized in the body to produce the active drug) that, it says, may have therapeutic potential in COVID-19 since 2-DG in its normal state is metabolized too quickly to be effective. WP112 is only metabolized once it is inside the cell, enabling much higher tissue and organ concentrations of 2-DG.

An IND filing, clearing the way for clinical studies, is next up.