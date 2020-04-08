e-Gov division of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) has won a new ~$1M order from a national government customer.

This current order of is expected to be recognized over the next 3 months and there is a scope to increase this order to a total of $2M.

"This new win with an existing customer demonstrates not only the additional revenue opportunities within our current customer base, but also the continued relevance and demand for our solutions even during the global COVID-19 crisis, affecting most countries around the world. This particular customer has been with SuperCom for many years, has renewed with us several times, and now granted us a new order resembling growth and confidence in our relationship," commented Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.