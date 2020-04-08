Burry bashes virus lockdowns, sees risk of inflation in recovery

Michael Burry, the medical doctor-turned-investor of "The Big Short" fame, has been railing against the stay-at-home orders by most states, saying the massive economic contractions aren't necessary to contain the epidemic.

For steps that need to be taken, "nothing is more important now that loans to small and mid-sized businesses, and the U.S. Treasury, backed by the Fed, is providing that liquidity, which is vital," he told Bloomberg News via email.

Looking towards the recovery... "Economically speaking, we have to realize the policy-driven demand shock will be resolved by 2021."

"But Japan and the U.S. are putting more than 20% of the GDP into new fiscal stimulus, and easy money will be the rule."

That will bring back the stock and debt markets.

However, he sees inflation a risk as "countries will also look to bring supply chains home and many employees will need retraining with higher cost."