Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) and Standard Diversified (NYSEMKT:SDI) push forward their deal to merge in a transaction that was first announced last November.

The terms of the deal will see SDI merge into a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPB in a tax-free downstream combination. Holders of SDI Class A and Class B shares will receive TPB shares at a ratio of 0.97 of a share of TPB common stock for each share of TPB common stock held by SDI.

SDI will divest certain assets before the merger.

Source: Press Release