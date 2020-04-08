Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) says its UF6 plant at the Port Hope Conversion Facility in Ontario will be placed in a temporary safe shutdown state for about four weeks as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Cameco says the UF6 plant is operating safely, but Covid-19 related screening protocols have created significant difficulty in achieving workforce levels required for continued operation of the facility.

The company also will temporarily suspend production at the Blind River Refinery, since most of the UO3 produced is used to produce UF6 at the conversion facility.

UO2 production at the conversion facility, as well as fuel pellet and fuel bundle production at Cameco Fuel Manufacturing will continue.

The company says it is too soon to quantify the impact of these actions on its 2020 outlook.