Oppenheimer expects Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) systemwide same-store sales to fall 55% in Q2 and remain negative for the rest of the year due to impact from the pandemic.

Yesterday, Denny's reported Q1 domestic system-wide same-store sales are expected to be reported down approximately 6% Y/Y. Same-store sales were up 2% through the end of February before plummeting 19% in March.

Despite the soft sales expectations for Q2 and beyond, Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on Denny's and price target of $13 (55% upside potential).

The Denny's math: "Off our new estimates, DENN trades at a 9%+ FCF yield and 8x EV/EBITDA. While the near-term is full of uncertainty, we remain attracted to DENN's evolved story and believe the stock can recover nicely when virus fears fade. Our new price target represents a 6% FCF yield, a discount to our prior 5% target."