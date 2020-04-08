Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and its cousin Ellington Residential Mortgage (NYSE:EARN) have been about the only mortgage REITs to keep quiet during the plunge of the past few weeks, perhaps frustrating some investors.

Turns out they were keeping decent news close to the vest. EFC last night reported March 31 book value per share of $15.08 - that's "only" a 17.5% decline in book value for the month of March. The monthly dividend is naturally cut, but by less than 50% to $0.08 from $0.15.

Management notes all margin calls were met, and leverage has been strategically lowered in an "opportunistic" way, i.e. no fire sales on assets.

CEO Laurence Penn: "We believe that the opportunities for future returns are strong given the significant repricing across most of our targeted asset classes."

Shares are up 60% to $8.35 premarket, still about a 45% discount to March 31 book value.