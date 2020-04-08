Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) provides an update on the impacts of COVID-19 on its business operations.

The company has teamed up with First Responders Children’s Foundation to support the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Catalyst has adequate supply of Firdapse to address patients’ needs and have completed a manufacturing campaign that will provide an additional six months of inventory.

CPRX is on-track to report top-line results from the Phase 3 trial for MuSK-MG in the current quarter.

The company may not be able to report top-line results from the SMA Type 3 proof-of-concept trial, as anticipated in the current quarter.