Only 3% of all closed-end funds posted net asset value-based returns in the black in March with just 5% of equity CEFs and only 1% of fixed-income CEFs with returns in the plus column, says Refinitiv Lipper's Tom Roseen.

For the third consecutive month, equity CEFs on average turned in negative returns, declining 20.6% on a NAV basis for March, their worst one-month decline since October 2008.

For the second straight month, the real estate CEF classification (-10.8%) mitigated losses better than or outperformed all other equity classifications, following options arbitrage/options strateges CEFs (-11.6%) and sector equity CEFs (-14.3%).

Energy MLP CEFs (-63.7%) chalked up the largest losses among equity CEFs.

In fixed income, municipal bond CEFs remained at the top of the leaderboard for the third straight month, with a -8.3% return on average, followed by domestic taxable fixed income CEFs (-15.8%) and world income CEFs (-17.7%).

ETFs: PCEF, FOF, CEFS, SPE, CEFZ, GCE, MCEF