Zoom faces new suit, hires former Facebook CSO

  • A Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) shareholder hit the company with a class action suit, alleging overstated privacy standards and misinformation about end-to-end encryption.
  • Shareholder Michael Drieu says in the filing that Zoom shares have plummeted since a recent wave of media reports discussing the company's security issues.
  • Zoom CEO Eric Yuan recently pledged to do better on the security front.
  • Today, Zoom announced the creation of a CISO Council and Advisory Board and hired former Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos as an outside advisor.
  • Related: NYC schools, SpaceX, and NASA have banned the use of Zoom, citing security concerns.
