Zoom faces new suit, hires former Facebook CSO
Apr. 08, 2020 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)
- A Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) shareholder hit the company with a class action suit, alleging overstated privacy standards and misinformation about end-to-end encryption.
- Shareholder Michael Drieu says in the filing that Zoom shares have plummeted since a recent wave of media reports discussing the company's security issues.
- Zoom CEO Eric Yuan recently pledged to do better on the security front.
- Today, Zoom announced the creation of a CISO Council and Advisory Board and hired former Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos as an outside advisor.
