Flux Power (OTCQB:FLUX) is deemed an essential business during the COVID-19 lock down as it provides energy to power equipment, enabling delivery of food and essential goods.

The customer base for the company is expanding from demand related to COVID-19. The company's backlog stands at $6.6M with substantial orders in the coming months.

As a result, the company is preannouncing Q3 revenue of ~$5M (+40% Q/Q).

"We are operating at full production to meet demands of the material handling industry, which is delivering needed food and supplies across the nation," said CEO Ron Dutt.