Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) reaffirms its prior FY20 guidance in a rare instance of a retail sector company sticking with its original numbers through the pandemic.

The reason for the confidence from Conagra management is pretty easy to see. Conagra reports retail sales were up 31% Y/Y for the week ending on March 29. Sales of staples were up 55% during the week.

CAG +1.44% premarket to $30.89.

Sector watch: The development looks fairly positive for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Kellogg (NYSE:K) as well.

SEC Form 8-K