Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) is up 18% premarket on increased volume in response to interim data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug paxalisib (formerly GDC-0084) in glioblastoma patients.

At data cutoff, median overall survival was 17.7 months compared to 12.7 months associated with current standard-of-care temozolomide (chemo drug).

Median progression-free survival also favored paxalisib, 8.5 months vs. 5.3 months.

The company expects to announce additional interim data in H3 and final results in H1 2021, adding that four other studies are underway assessing paxalisib, a PI3K inhibitor, in different types of brain cancer.